Karnataka High Court rejects plea challenging Centre’s ban on Popular Front of India

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea questioning the Centre’s decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate organisations including the Rehab India Foundation (RIF) and Campus Front of India, for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Live Law reported.

The order was pronounced by a single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna on a petition filed by a PFI activist named Nasir Pasha through his wife. Pasha is currently in judicial custody.

Senior Advocate Jayakumar S Patil, who appeared for the petitioner argued that according to provision to sub-section 3 of Section (3) under the UAPA act, it was obligatory on part of the competent authority to record separate and distinct reasons for bringing into force the ban with immediate effect, Live Law reported.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union of India, opposed the plea by saying that required reasons have been provided in the notification to declare the ban and that “there is nothing illegal in this”.

In September, the Union Home Ministry had announced the ban on PFI. Invoking the UAPA to effect the ban, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the PFI and its affiliates are linked to terror groups like the ISIS, propagate “anti-national sentiments… radicalise a particular section of society with the intention to create disaffection” and constitute a “major threat to internal security of the country”.

More to follow