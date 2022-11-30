scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022

Karnataka High Court rejects plea challenging Centre’s ban on Popular Front of India

In September, the Centre banned the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates for five years while terming them as “unlawful association”.

The Karnataka High Court (File)

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday rejected a plea questioning the Centre’s decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associate organisations including the Rehab India Foundation (RIF) and Campus Front of India, for five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Live Law reported.

The order was pronounced by a single judge bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna on a petition filed by a PFI activist named Nasir Pasha through his wife. Pasha is currently in judicial custody.

Senior Advocate Jayakumar S Patil, who appeared for the petitioner argued that according to provision to sub-section 3 of Section (3) under the UAPA act, it was obligatory on part of the competent authority to record separate and distinct reasons for bringing into force the ban with immediate effect, Live Law reported.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Union of India, opposed the plea by saying that required reasons have been provided in the notification to declare the ban and that “there is nothing illegal in this”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”Premium
Let’s just stop calling soil “dirt”
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?Premium
Money to fight climate change: Are taxes the answer?
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...Premium
Gujarat elections | Sitting MLA in the shade; it’s a Yogi Adityanath show...
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...Premium
Delhi Confidential: In Ladakh, a push for employment to youth of minority...

In September, the Union Home Ministry had announced the ban on PFI. Invoking the UAPA to effect the ban, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the PFI and its affiliates are linked to terror groups like the ISIS, propagate “anti-national sentiments… radicalise a particular section of society with the intention to create disaffection” and constitute a “major threat to internal security of the country”.

More from Bangalore

More to follow

First published on: 30-11-2022 at 03:46:58 pm
Next Story

Mumbai special court denies bail to NCP leader Nawab Malik in money laundering case

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close