Karnataka HC orders Isha Yoga Centre to maintain status quo on construction activity

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday directed Isha Yoga Centre to maintain the status quo on construction activity being carried out near Nandi Hills in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapura district.

Hearing a public interest litigation filed by Kyathappa S and others, a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi permitted the petitioners to amend their petition within a week to allow them to raise a challenge to the notification issued by the government granting land to the Isha Yoga Centre and adjourned the matter for three weeks.

However, after the senior counsel representing Isha Yoga Centre appeared before the court in the afternoon and informed that there was urgency in hearing the matter as Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was scheduled to unveil the 112-feet tall Adiyogi Shiva statue on Sunday, the court said the matter would be heard on Friday.

The petitioners have alleged that Isha Yoga Centre’s construction activities were affecting the ecosystem, including forest land, air and natural water streams. The plea also alleged that the core area and green belt zonal area of Avalagurki was being used by Isha Yoga Centre in violation of the zonal regulations. The authorities are keeping quiet and this indicates Isha Yoga Centre’s influence, the plea further said.

In the plea, the petitioners alleged that Isha Yoga Centre purchased the land under the name Isha Business Private Limited and Isha Foundation in Avalagurki Grama Panchayat area and was causing damage to the environment.

The petitioners also alleged that the deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner, tehsildar and Chikkaballapura Urban Development Authority have passed illegal orders contrary to the statutes to favour Isha Yoga Centre. The petitioners sought directions against Isha Yoga Centre to not proceed with defacing and damaging the “ecosystem, terrain of the hill range in Avalagurki”.