Karnataka HC official files police complaint over disruption of virtual hearing

A police complaint has been filed on behalf of the Karnataka High Court over the alleged disruption of a virtual court hearing in court hall no.4 of the high court by three unidentified persons on June 28.

A computer systems administrator, Vishnuteerth V, filed the complaint with a cybercrime and economic offenses police station in Bengaluru last week after obtaining the IP addresses of the persons who disrupted the virtual court proceedings on the Zoom application.

According to the police case registered under section 66 of the Information Technology Act for computer offences, three unidentified persons disrupted the proceedings in the court hall of the division bench of Justices G Narendar and P N Desai on June 28. The incident was disrespectful of the court and disrupted proceedings, says the complaint.

The high court has been witnessing a few incidents of inappropriate behavior by online participants in court proceedings. On Thursday, during a hearing in the court hall of Justice H P Sandesh, an unidentified person appeared in a vest while lying down on a bed. “People are appearing in ‘banians’ while lying down on their beds. It is a nuisance. A warning must be issued not to disturb court proceedings,” Justice Sandesh said.

In February this year, the Karnataka High Court issued a warning to a man who appeared inappropriately dressed for a virtual hearing of the court on November 30, 2021. The court did not take up contempt proceedings after the man – an official at a private college – apologised.

The high court had initially ordered collection of data of video proceedings in court hall no. 1 where the man appeared without proper clothes on camera and was reported to the court. Considering the apology, the court said that it decided to drop the proceedings and stated that the college official “should be careful in the future”.