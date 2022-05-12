scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 12, 2022
Karnataka HC stays Centre’s notification on higher fee and penalty on aged vehicles

By: PTI | Bengaluru |
May 12, 2022 2:40:02 pm
The enhanced fee for renewal of registration for old vehicles came in effect from April this year. (Representative image)

The High Court of Karnataka has stayed a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Road Transportation and Highways increasing the fee and penalty on vehicles that are more than 15-years-old.

The enhanced fee came into effect from April one this year. The Ministry issued the notification on October 4 last year.

In 2017, the High Court had quashed a similar notification issued by the Union Government earlier.
“Learned counsel for the petitioner submits that the identical notification issued by the respondent No.1/Central is quashed by this court in WP No. 10499/2017,” the HC noted and issued an emergent notice to the respondents in connection with the new notification.

Explained |Vehicle scrapping policy: Why scrap old vehicles, and how?

The High Court vacation bench of Justice Hemant Chandanagoudar stayed the October 4, 2021 notification “till the next date of hearing.” The case will be next heard after the respondents have been served the notice.

The Federation of Karnataka Lorry Owners’ Association had approached the HC against the latest notification by the Ministry.

As per the notification, fee for renewal of registration of cars older than 15 years was enhanced from Rs 600 to Rs 5,000 and bikes from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000.

Fitness renewal certificate fee for buses and trucks older than 15 years was enhanced from Rs 1,500 to Rs 12,500. Fitness renewal was made mandatory for commercial vehicles every year.

Delay in applying renewal of certificate attracts an additional fee of Rs 500 per month for commercial vehicles and Rs 50 for each day of delay after the expiry of the certificate.

