scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Karnataka: HC nod to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubbali Idgah Maidan

While rejecting a plea challenging permission for allowing Ganesh Chaturthi rituals at the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah ground, the High Court noted that "the said property is of the respondent and it is being used for carrying out regular activities."

Heavy security deployed outside Idgah maidan in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru, to avoid any untoward incident ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Hours after the Supreme Court ordered that the status quo be maintained in the Bengaluru Idgah maidan case and said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations would not be held at the ground, the Karnataka High Court, late on Tuesday night, upheld the authorities’ decision to allow the festivities at the Idgah ground in Hubbali-Dharwad.

While rejecting a plea challenging permission for allowing Ganesh Chaturthi rituals at the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah ground, the High Court noted that “the said property is of the respondent and it is being used for carrying out regular activities.”

Meanwhile, after the Supreme Court ordered the status quo at south Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan, barring Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, police tightened security at the disputed ground on Tuesday.

Police personnel deployed at Chamarajpet Eidgah Maidan, following Hindu organizations demands to celebrate Ganesha festival at the ground. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Some Hindutva groups were preparing to erect pandals but left the ground as the apex court ruled in the dispute between the Karnataka government and the state waqf board. Bengaluru Urban district received five applications to install a Ganesha idol at the 2.5-acre ground after it was declared revenue department land on August 6 by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP).

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Laxman B Nimbargi said that three deputy commissioners, 100 platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police, 21 assistant commissioners of police, 47 police inspectors, 130 sub-inspectors, 126 assistant sub-inspectors, 900 constables, 120 Rapid Action Force personnel and 100 personnel from the special weapons and tactics wing have been deployed.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...Premium
UPSC Key-August 30, 2022: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’...
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya GovernorPremium
Satya Pal Malik: Decoding the curious case of the Meghalaya Governor
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone miniPremium
Hey, Apple…please don’t kill my iPhone mini

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-08-2022 at 12:11:28 am
Next Story

Mujeeb-ur-Rahman carrom-flicks Bangladesh into misery with a three-fer

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

Guard slapped at Gurgaon society speaks: 'Don’t we have respect?'

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack
Rewind & Replay

PM Modi, Ghulam Nabi Azad & recollections of a 2006 terror attack

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?
Express Explained

What is a naval ensign, why is Indian Navy set to get a new one?

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

Patidar support waning, BJP eyes groups among OBCs in Gujarat too

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13
ICYMI

When India pick Jadeja and Pandya, it's a virtual Playing 13

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Sonali Phogat may have been given meth overdose: How this can cause heart attack

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner
Opinion

Justice Chandrachud's remark on simplicity in court couldn't have come sooner

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

Gujarat riots cases: SC disposes of all pending pleas seeking intervention

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

UPSC Key Aug 30: Why you should read ‘Cybercrimes against Women’ or ‘Minorities in India’

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Hey, Apple… please don’t kill my iPhone mini

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement