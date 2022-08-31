Karnataka: HC nod to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Hubbali Idgah Maidan

Hours after the Supreme Court ordered that the status quo be maintained in the Bengaluru Idgah maidan case and said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations would not be held at the ground, the Karnataka High Court, late on Tuesday night, upheld the authorities’ decision to allow the festivities at the Idgah ground in Hubbali-Dharwad.

While rejecting a plea challenging permission for allowing Ganesh Chaturthi rituals at the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah ground, the High Court noted that “the said property is of the respondent and it is being used for carrying out regular activities.”

#Karnataka high court, #Dharwad bench on #Hubballi #IdgahMaidan row HC: There is no title dispute and thus petitioner is not entitled for benefit of interim order passed by #SupremeCourtOfIndia @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/9QWEoxJ6XO — Kiran Parashar (@KiranParashar21) August 30, 2022

Meanwhile, after the Supreme Court ordered the status quo at south Bengaluru’s Idgah Maidan, barring Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, police tightened security at the disputed ground on Tuesday.

Police personnel deployed at Chamarajpet Eidgah Maidan, following Hindu organizations demands to celebrate Ganesha festival at the ground. (Express photo by Jithendra M)

Some Hindutva groups were preparing to erect pandals but left the ground as the apex court ruled in the dispute between the Karnataka government and the state waqf board. Bengaluru Urban district received five applications to install a Ganesha idol at the 2.5-acre ground after it was declared revenue department land on August 6 by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP).