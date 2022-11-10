Karnataka HC directs magistrates not to blindly order seizure of bank account in cyber crime cases

The Karnataka High Court (HC) has issued a directive to all magisterial courts in the state to refrain from ordering seizure of bank accounts of persons who are not identified as accused in cyber fraud and cyber crime cases in the state.

The HC order on October 17 comes in the wake of a magistrate court ordering the seizure of the bank account of a director of PhonePe, a UPI payment gateway firm, in a cybercrime case registered by the Bengaluru police in 2021. In a breather to the firm, the high court ordered the re-funding of Rs 69,143 that was debited from the account of PhonePe director by the victim.

The HC has also for probably the first time raised some questions regarding a system adopted by the Bengaluru police of blocking the bank accounts of suspects in cyber cases prior to the registration of an FIR to prevent loss of funds by victims (which have reached epidemic proportions in the city).

In an effort to tackle the burden of cyber crimes, the Bengaluru police have started a Cyber Crime Information Report system (CCIR) where bank accounts of suspects are frozen as soon as a crime is reported and efforts are made to retrieve the funds stolen from a cybercrime victim.

The Karnataka HC was dealing with a petition filed by Rahul Chari, a whole-time director of PhonePe, and PhonePe over the freezing of Chari’s bank account and the transfer of Rs 69,143 from the account to that of the victim’s on the basis of a magistrate’s order.

The PhonePe director approached the Karnataka HC after learning that his account had been frozen and later defrozen for the transfer of Rs 69,143 lost by a cyber fraud case victim, a 25-year-old woman. The accused had been identified as a third party ‘Amith Mishra’ while verifying the call records of the victim at the time of filing the case with the Bengaluru police.

PhonePe argued that intermediaries like itself cannot be held responsible for third-party frauds as per section 79 of the Information Technology Act.

The woman was duped of Rs 69,143 while shopping online when she reached out for assistance with her transactions through an online search for the helpline of the shopping portal. After the investigations began, she approached a magistrate’s court (with clearances from the North East cybercrime police) for reversal of the lost money.

On December 23, 2021, a magistrate’s court in Bengaluru ordered the defreezing of the bank account of the Phonepe director and the transfer of Rs 69,143 to the woman’s account.

The HC has ruled that although the police and courts have powers to freeze the accounts of an accused in a crime the powers do not extend to freezing the accounts of persons not found to be linked to a crime.

“This court is coming across scores and scores of cases where the account is frozen, defrozen and the amount that the complainant is due from a suspect or an accused is transferred to the account of the complainant from the account of third parties, which is contrary to all cannons of law,” Justice M Nagaprasanna of the Karnataka HC has stated.

The court directed the magistrates that while dealing with applications under Sections 451 and 457 of the CrPC., particularly in cases where it involves intermediaries, “to hear those intermediaries and then direct the transfer of the amount, and not allow the application filed under Sections 451 and 457 of the Cr.PC in a casual manner.”.

It is not the question of security but it is the question of the right to property of an individual, from whose account the money is transferred without any information to him, the HC held.

The court said that the magistrates must ascertain whether the accused has been identified by the police, or whether the account of the accused is identified. If an account to which funds are linked is not that of an accused then the account holder must be heard before any orders for fund transfers are issued, it stated.

“Freezing of account in terms of Section 102 of the CrPC. is a power that is available, but if the amount is sought to be transferred to any other account, the account holder whose account is frozen or de-frozen for the purpose of transfer of the amount shall be heard.”

“While the right of a complainant is to be looked into, since the complainant is a victim of a fraud but the investigation cannot be cut short without unearthing the fraud and closing the issue, by transfer of amount from a third party from the personal account of the 1st petitioner,” the Karnataka HC said in its recent order in the Phonepe director’s case.

“One glaring factor is that both the petitioners are not the accused; though for freezing of an account one need not be an accused. It is only the money trail that leads to suspicion and freezing of an account,” the HC said.

“The name of the suspect is intimated in CCIR and also the phone number of the suspect is indicated. The investigations ought to have been made for unearthing the fraud qua the alleged fraudster,” the court said.

Bengaluru city has the dubious record of nearly 8,500 cybercrime cases being registered every year, which is nearly 75 percent of all crimes in the city.