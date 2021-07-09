Karnataka HC launches Telegram channel to provide real-time information on cases

Nearly 7,000 members have subscribed to the high court channel and more than 5,000 to the district court channels. (File Photo)

The Karnataka High Court has launched an official Telegram channel (https://t.me/karnatakahighcourt) to give out real-time information related to cases in the form of cause lists, case status, daily notifications, display boards and other ongoing activities of the state judiciary. Similar channels have been launched for 30 district courts too.

Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka also announced a Telegram chatbot called Karnataka High Court Virtual Case Information Service (HCKChatBot).

“I hope that the Bar members and litigant public find these citizen-centric e-services of the high court and district judiciary in Karnataka useful. The service will be available through their handheld devices which will empower them with real-time information in the digital age. I also hope that all of you will find this information platform interesting and informative. I request all of you to make maximum use of these services,” Oka said.