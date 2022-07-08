Karnataka: After flagging ‘threat’, HC judge says ACB chief doing nothing to protect Bureau

Three days after a Karnataka High Court judge said he was receiving indirect threat over his intervention in a corruption case, the judge on Thursday said in court that the head of state Ant-Corruption Bureau, an IPS officer of the rank of Additional DGP (ADGP), is undermining the ACB.

In an order dictated in open court while hearing a bail petition, Justice H P Sandesh said that ADGP Seemanth Kumar Singh has “not shown enthusiasm to protect the institution (ACB)”.

He said HC was compelled to go beyond jurisdiction to pull up the ACB in a bail plea in public interest, as the people “are facing difficulties and cannot get their work done without bribing officials from top to bottom”. He said Singh had failed to consider social and public interest as the ACB head.

On Monday, Justice Sandesh had stated that he had received an indirect threat of transfer over his intervention in the probe of a bribery case at the office of Bengaluru Urban DC. “Your ACB ADGP (Seemanth Singh) seems to be a powerful person. I was told by my fellow judge that I could be transferred for the remarks. I will record the threat of transfer in the order,” the judge had said.

On Thursday, he did not refer to the threats but made an oral remark that “anything can be managed, and that is why the court can be threatened”. The observations came while hearing a bail plea filed by one Mahesh P S, an employee at the office of Bengaluru Urban Deputy Commissioner (DC), J Manjunath, an IAS officer.

Mahesh, arrested by ACB on charges of corruption after he was caught allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, has submitted in a statement that he received the money allegedly on the instruction of Manjunath.

Manjunath was not named in FIR. After HC’s intervention, ACB arrested him on Monday.

On Thursday, Justice Sandesh pointed out that ACB had failed to act against Manjunath despite evidence indicating his role in the corruption case, in which his PA was caught taking bribe to facilitate an order in favor of one Azam Pasha in a land dispute.

Justice Sandesh also read out parts of the service record of ADGP Singh that were procured from the government since hearing into the case began.