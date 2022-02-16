Karnataka HC issues warrant against BBMP engineer in chief

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday issued a bailable warrant against the engineer in chief of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for failing to appear before it during the hearing on a petition over filling up of potholes in Bengaluru.

A division bench of Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice Suraj Govindaraj, which is hearing the case, had asked the BBMP engineer in chief to appear before the court on Tuesday but he failed to do so.

“In order to ensure the appearance of the Engineer in Chief, BBMP, we issue a bailable warrant against the Engineer in Chief, BBMP,” said the court.

In its order, the bench also said, “The Police Commissioner is directed to execute the warrant and produce the Engineer in Chief, BBMP before the Court on 17.2.2022.”

V Sreenidhi, the counsel appearing for BBMP, said the BBMP official is unwell and therefore was not present before the court. However, the bench said, “In case the Engineer in Chief, BBMP was not in a position to appear before the Court, then a request for exemption of his appearance could have been made in the morning and an application for exemption of appearance on his behalf could have also been filed. However, neither any request for exemption of appearance was made nor any application has been filed.”

The court orally warned that it will send officials responsible for the deaths of commuters due to potholes to jail.

Karnataka HC directs BBMP chief to appear

Meanwhile, the high court, which is hearing a case related to the dumping of solid waste, has directed BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta to appear before it.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, which is hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) against BBMP dumping garbage at a quarry in Mittaganahalli without the authorisation of the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

On March 6, 2021, the court directed BBMP to stop the dumping of garbage at the quarry but it was informed that the civic body continued to do so defying court orders. The counsel representing KSPCB informed that they have not given any permission for BBMP to dump waste in the area.

The chief commissioner has been directed to appear along with revenue records to ascertain in whose direction the solid waste is being dumped at the site. The hearing was adjourned to March 5, 2022, the order said.