Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Karnataka HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP MLA in illegal gratification case

Virupakashappa resigned as chairperson of KSDL following his son's arrest.

A single judge bench of Justice K Natarajan granted the anticipatory bail to the MLA after hearing his petition.
Karnataka HC grants anticipatory bail to BJP MLA in illegal gratification case
The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday granted anticipatory bail to Channagiri BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa, who is the main accused in the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents (KSDL) contract scam.

His son Prashanth Madal, who is the chief accounts officer of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board, was arrested by the Lokayutka police on March 2 while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs 40 lakh on behalf of his father at the KSDL office.

A single judge bench of Justice K Natarajan granted the anticipatory bail to the MLA after hearing his petition.

Virupakashappa resigned as chairperson of KSDL following his son’s arrest.

While granting the conditional bail, the court directed the MLA to appear before the investigating officer in the case within 48 hours of receiving the order copy. The anticipatory bail was granted subject to a bond of Rs 5 lakh.

Virupakshappa was also directed not to tamper with the witness while on bail. The hearing of the petition was adjourned to March 17.

The MLA’s petition claimed that he had no role to play in the alleged bribery case and he has been falsely implicated in it. The alleged scam relates to the supply of chemical to KSDL in which a bribe of Rs 81 lakh was allegedly demanded.

His son was allegedly caught while receiving Rs 40 lakh of this bribe on his behalf.

Following the arrest of Prashanth Madal, the Lokayukta police had conducted further search operations in the home and offices of the Madals and recovered over Rs 8.23 crore in cash.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 14:37 IST
Efforts on to ‘remove’ DMK govt by some who can’t stand its popularity: TN CM Stalin

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
