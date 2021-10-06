Karnataka HC directs govt to provide MRI machine, appoint full-time director at DIMHANS

The High Court of Karnataka has directed the state government to provide an MRI machine and to appoint a full-time director at Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (DIMHANS) before November 18, failing in which will result into summoning of the Principal Secretary of the Health and Family Welfare Department to the court.

Earlier on March 5, 2020, the HC had set a deadline of six weeks to procure an MRI machine and three months to appoint a full-time director at the mental health facility that primarily caters to the people of north Karnataka.

A Division Bench comprising acting Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum termed the government inaction as “unfortunate.” It noted that, “The hospital in question is a state-run hospital and it caters to the needs of poor people who don’t have money for treatment at private hospitals. And therefore, now this court has left with no other choice except to direct personal appearance of Principal Secretary of Health Department.”

Meanwhile, the government sought more time to provide the MRI machine citing the financial crunch caused due to the Covid-19 crisis and that it had limitations to provide adequate funds to DIMHANS to procure the machine.