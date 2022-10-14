scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Karnataka HC gives interim relief to cab aggregators, allows app-based autos to operate

The high court has also given 15 days to the government to come up with the fare mechanism for auto services operated by cab aggregators, after taking into account all the stakeholders in the issue. The hearing of the case was adjourned to November 7.

Justice MGS Kamal allowed the cab aggregators to operate auto services with a base fare as per government rules (Rs 30), besides permitting them to charge an extra 10 per cent plus applicable taxes (GST).

The Karnataka High Court Friday provided interim relief to ride-hailing apps Ola and Uber, and Rapido, directing the state government to not take any ‘coercive’ steps against the companies until a fair-pricing mechanism for auto services was put in place.

Justice MGS Kamal allowed the cab aggregators to operate auto services with a base fare as per government rules (Rs 30), besides permitting them to charge an extra 10 per cent plus applicable taxes (GST).

The high court has also given 15 days to the government to come up with the fare mechanism for auto services operated by cab aggregators, after taking into account all the stakeholders in the issue. The hearing of the case was adjourned to November 7.

Meanwhile, Uber in a press statement said: “We welcome today’s court order, which recognises that auto drivers have the right to operate using aggregator platforms. It also recognises that platforms like Uber can charge a booking fee, which allows them to cover their costs and continue to provide their services. E-hailing autos are thriving in Bengaluru because of the value it brings to drivers and riders, who prefer it because of the upfront pricing, the lack of haggling, and the safety features that come with the app.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...Premium
UPSC Key-October 14, 2022: Why you should read ‘Split Verdict’ or ‘Empath...
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?Premium
Did you know papier-mâché could be used on walls and ceilings?
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...Premium
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban

It also added: “Commission caps threaten the viability of this vibrant e-hailing sector, which will impact the tens of thousands of auto-drivers who rely on it for their livelihoods and will result in the shrinking of this fledgling category. We will continue to engage with the government to find ways of regulating the sector in a way that allows for riders, drivers, and platforms to benefit from technology that has truly transformed urban mobility.”

The Karnataka State Road Transport Authority issued a notice to cab aggregators last Wednesday, for ‘illegally’ operating auto services and for charging high rates purportedly in violation of government rates capped for autos. The government had contended that auto-rickshaws were not covered by the licence issued under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregator Rules, 2016.

More from Bangalore

The government banned app-based auto services starting October 12, but cab aggregators continued to provide the services. The department has also clarified that a penalty of Rs 5,000 per vehicle for a first-time offence will be levied on cab aggregators in case three-wheelers are operated.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 11:31:30 pm
Next Story

World at his fingertips at 18, Rudrankksh Patil wins 10m air rifle gold 

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement