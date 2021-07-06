Karnataka: HC directs state govt to ensure electricity supply to 14,948 anganwadis by Dec 31

The HC has also asked the government to ensure fans at 18,984 anganwadis and toilets in 3,524 such centers operated in government buildings by the same time.

The High Court of Karnataka directed the state government to ensure that necessary infrastructure is being provided to anganwadis across the state by setting a deadline of December 31, 2021 for it to comply with the directive.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj directed the state “to ensure that all 14,948 anganwadi centers in the state without electricity are provided with electricity supply by December 31, 2021” in an interim direction.

Opinion | Anganwadi centres must be recast in a new avatar

The HC has also asked the government to ensure fans at 18,984 anganwadis and toilets in 3,524 such centers operated in government buildings by the same time. “For constructing toilets in the rest of the centers we grant time to the state till June 30, 2022,” the Bench added.

The HC has also observed that providing basic infrastructure to anganwadi centres is a “constitutional and statutory obligation” of the government. The court was issuing directions during the hearing of a PIL petition, initiated in 2011 based on a letter written by B L Patil of Vimochana Sangha, a Belagavi-based NGO.

“To say the least the general condition of anganwadis in the state appears to be far from being satisfactory,” the Bench noted, while refusing to accept the government’s proposal to provide such facilities in a phased manner.

Karnataka has a total of 65,911 anganwadi centers spread across all districts.