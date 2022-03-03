Karnataka HC directs govt to not permit protests other than at Freedom Park

The Karnataka High Court on Thursday expressed concern over the traffic jam in Bengaluru, observing that it took the judges on the bench one hour to reach the court premises due to the congestion at Mekri circle.

The Congress state unit on Thursday had held ‘Mekedatu march – walk for water’ in the city. Without citing the Mekedatu march, the court directed the state government to not permit protests anywhere in the city other than Freedom Park. A division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice SR Krishna Kumar, hearing a suo motu PIL, said, “it took one hour to reach the High Court on Thursday in the morning from Nyaya Grama…”

The court took up a suo moto PIL case based on a letter written by a sitting judge of the court in 2021 with regard to the traffic in the city.

The court order said, “Since there are several issues with regard to holding of processions qua the rules and whether the processions/protests etc., can be held in accordance with law, having regard to the fact that the processions/protests, etc., have serious repercussions on the city as well as cascading effect on the day-to-day activity in the entire city, including traffic, etc., pending decision in this petition, we deem it appropriate to direct the state government that no protests/processions/meetings held in the entire city of Bengaluru by any group, political or non-political, except at the Freedom Park, Gandhi Nagar, in an organised manner and ensuring traffic in the city does not get adversely affected, especially during rush hours.”

The traffic in the central business district went for a toss on Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) road, Mekhri circle and other parts as the ‘Mekedatu march’ continued towards national college grounds in Basavanagudi. This is the third straight day on which traffic jam was caused as a result of the march.