Karnataka HC directs govt to compensate kin of boy who died of electrocution on Independence Day

The Karnataka High Court Thursday directed the state government to take measures to offer compensation to the parents of a teenager who succumbed to electrocution after a pole, he was carrying to hoist the national flag during the Independence day celebrations at a school, came in contact with a live wire.

The incident had taken place at a school in Karikere village early Sunday morning. The deceased has been identified as Chandan (15), while two others — Pawan and Shashank — who helped him carry the metal pole, had got injured in the incident. The injured have been under treatment at the Shridevi Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Hospital, Tumakuru.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Oka and Justice N S Sanjay Gowda has directed the Karnataka government to instruct the Tumakuru Deputy Commissioner (DC) to look into the matter. “The state government shall consider offering compensation to parents of the deceased boy immediately. The state shall also ensure that proper medical treatment is extended to the other two boys,” it noted. The Bench also added that the government should bear the cost of treatment being extended to the injured.

Further, the court instructed the DC to file a detailed report and to produce a certificate mentioning the cause of death apart from medical certificates issued taking into account the health status of the two boys who are injured. “Compliance with the above directions shall be made within a period of two weeks from today,” it noted on Thursday.

The high court has posted the next hearing on the matter for September 6.