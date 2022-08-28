Karnataka HC directs Bangalore City University to issue marksheets to students of design institute

The Karnataka High Court has directed the Bangalore City University (BCU) to issue marksheets, degree/diploma certificates and other relevant documents to all eligible students of the Srishti Institute of Art, Design, and Technology for academic years 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21.

The high court order dated August 18 also stated that the marksheets and other documents should be issued within four weeks of receipt of the order copy. Notably, the court order was made available only recently.

The order stated that the BCU was bound by an MoU dated April 29, 2015, entered with the design institute and notification dated February 6, 2017, containing the syndicate order of the University of Mysore that recognised the degree courses and examinations conducted by the design institute.

Earlier, students of the design institute, which was previously affiliated to the University of Mysore, filed a petition against the BCU complaining that the university refused to issue them marksheets and certificates, hampering their higher studies and career opportunities. The BCU argued that it had ‘no power’ to issue grade cards and certificates to students of the design institute as it did not conduct their examinations.

The high court also directed the BCU to take necessary steps to frame statutes and sign a fresh MoU with the design institute in accordance with the law.