After Karnataka HC directions, state government authorises CBI to attach mining baron Reddy’s properties worth Rs 19.14 crore

Facing flak from the Karnataka High Court over the delay in granting permission to attach properties worth Rs 19.14 crore of mining baron Janardhan Reddy, the State Government Thursday authorised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to attach these properties.

The government order, dated January 12, permitted the investigating officer of the case to attach the “scheduled excess properties of Shri G Janardhan Reddy in his name as well as in the names of his wife and his companies and also other properties…”

On Tuesday, the high court had pulled up the state government for sitting on the CBI request seeking approval to attach these properties of former minister Reddy, the prime accused in the illegal mining scam that had rocked Karnataka more than a decade ago.

After the Karnataka government authorised CBI, the writ petition filed by the agency was disposed of and it was directed to pursue the matter before the trial court.

The high court had granted two days to the government to respond to a petition filed by CBI, in which it had sought directions to expedite the request made by the premier investigation agency. The petition was filed by CBI on January 4.

The petition had contended the state government had not acted on the request by CBI to attach Reddy’s properties for four months. The agency had said Reddy had started to sell off properties having got wind of its move to attach his properties.

CBI had stated Reddy and others had caused a wrongful loss of Rs 198 crore to the government exchequer due to illegal mining and illegal export of 6.05 lakh metric tonnes of iron order between 2009-11. The agency had noted the state government had given its consent in 2015 to attach properties worth Rs 65 crore and more properties were identified in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana valued at Rs 19.14 crore.

Reddy had floated a new political party Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha in December 2022.