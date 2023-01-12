scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

After Karnataka HC directions, state government authorises CBI to attach mining baron Reddy’s properties worth Rs 19.14 crore

The high court had pulled up the state government for sitting on the CBI request seeking approval to attach the properties of former minister Reddy

Former Karnataka minister G Janardhan Reddy. (Image: Facebook)

Facing flak from the Karnataka High Court over the delay in granting permission to attach properties worth Rs 19.14 crore of mining baron Janardhan Reddy, the State Government Thursday authorised the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to attach these properties.

The government order, dated January 12, permitted the investigating officer of the case to attach the “scheduled excess properties of Shri G Janardhan Reddy in his name as well as in the names of his wife and his companies and also other properties…”

On Tuesday, the high court had pulled up the state government for sitting on the CBI request seeking approval to attach these properties of former minister Reddy, the prime accused in the illegal mining scam that had rocked Karnataka more than a decade ago.

Political Pulse |Newsmaker | From Republic of Ballari to original Op Lotus to muddied waters, Janardhan Reddy’s long run

After the Karnataka government authorised CBI, the writ petition filed by the agency was disposed of and it was directed to pursue the matter before the trial court.

Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Cracks in Karnaprayag, 82 km from Joshimath, are as wide and scary
Delhi Confidential: At Bhupender Yadav’s house, subtle signage in h...
Myanmar air strikes target rebel camp near border, panic in Mizoram village

The high court had granted two days to the government to respond to a petition filed by CBI, in which it had sought directions to expedite the request made by the premier investigation agency. The petition was filed by CBI on January 4.

Political Pulse |Amid spectre of hung House, all eyes on BJP, Congress battle in Karnataka

The petition had contended the state government had not acted on the request by CBI to attach Reddy’s properties for four months. The agency had said Reddy had started to sell off properties having got wind of its move to attach his properties.

CBI had stated Reddy and others had caused a wrongful loss of Rs 198 crore to the government exchequer due to illegal mining and illegal export of 6.05 lakh metric tonnes of iron order between 2009-11. The agency had noted the state government had given its consent in 2015 to attach properties worth Rs 65 crore and more properties were identified in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana valued at Rs 19.14 crore.

Reddy had floated a new political party Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha in December 2022.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 18:24 IST
SS Rajamouli shares how he pulled a ‘coup’ while casting Ram Charan, Jr NTR in RRR: ‘I didn’t tell them the story’

