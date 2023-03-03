Karnataka HC declines to defreeze company’s account amid ED probe into Chinese links

The Karnataka High Court has dismissed a petition filed by Inditrade Fincorp challenging an Enforcement Directorate (ED) order freezing its bank account under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

A single-judge bench of Justice Nagaprasanna declined to intervene against the ED and dismissed the petition on February 16.

The petitioner, Inditrade Fincorp, had called into question an ED order passed in September last year freezing the company’s account under the PMLA. The ED order was passed as part of an investigation into loans being disbursed through payment gateways and allegations of several loan apps being linked to China.

The company said it was a microlending business governed by the RBI Act. It added that its account was placed under a debit freeze after an ED search on payment gateway companies Razorpay Solutions and Cashfree Payments – the company used their services – following which, a show cause notice was also served against Inditrade Fincorp.

The petitioners argued that the search in question had been illegal, and hence, the subsequent notice too. They also argued that it had been in breach of Section 17 of the PMLA Act, which relates to search and seizure.

The respondent, the ED, countered that the petitioner could make its arguments before the ED as a reply to the notice and said that the use of several payment gateways were money actions with links to the Chinese and that a conspiracy would have to be found by investigation.

The counsel for the petitioner responded that no search was done at their premises but only at those of the payment gateway companies and merely because they used the gateways did not mean they were involved in other activities.

The court observed that the petitioner had carried out money transfers with the said payment gateways via another company named Waterelephant. It also noted multiple FIRs by Indians facing harassment by alleged Chinese-linked loan apps.

Responding to the petitioner’s contentions, the bench said it was a potential money trail that was being investigated. With regard to their contentions of not being involved with Chinese citizens, the court pointed out that the same contention could be made to the adjudicating authority as it was a show cause notice and the matter was still under investigation.

The bench noted, “The office bearers of several of these companies which control and operate such mobile loan apps are said to be entities of China or individuals from China sitting as directors of such mobile loan apps. Therefore, it becomes necessary for an investigation, in the least to be conducted of any such company who would operate such loan apps and has transactions between each other.”

The writ petition was then dismissed.