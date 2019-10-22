Karnataka HC asks HAL employees, seeking wage revision, to call off strike

The Karnataka High Court Tuesday passed an interim order that restrained the employees of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) from continuing their ongoing strike demanding wage revision.

Over 19,600 employees of aerospace public sector undertaking have been on indefinite strike since October 14 demanding a wage revision effective from January 1, 2017, among other issues.

The Hindustan Aeronautics Employees Association (HAEA) has demanded 15 per cent and 35 per cent perks similar to what the executives have been receiving instead of the 10 per cent and 18 per cent slabs offered by the management.

According to HAL officials, eleven rounds of unsuccessful negotiations have taken place to date between the All India HAL Trade Unions Coordination Committee (AIHTUCC) at the national level and the HAL management in a bid to reach a consensus.

Reacting to the interim order, HAL said in a statement, “It is now obligatory for the HAEA to immediately call-off the strike and resume the work, failing which it would amount to contempt of court.”

HAL, which had termed the protests “illegal”, had filed a petition claiming the employees could not have resorted to strike in the wake of the conciliation taking place. The petition had further mentioned that the HAL is suffering a loss of about Rs 17 crore every day due to the strike.

“The HAEA and its members are on illegal strike since October 14, 2019. The management of HAL had filed a writ petition in the High Court of Karnataka for a declaration that the Union had no legal right to go on strike under Industrial Disputes Act and for a direction to call-off the strike,” Gopal Sutar, Chief of Media Communications, HAL stated on Tuesday.