Karnataka HC allows farmer advocacy group to use HOPCOMS building near Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park

The Karnataka High Court Monday passed an order permitting the Karnataka Pradesh Krishik Samaj to use the HOPCOMS building near Bengaluru’s Cubbon Park. It ruled that the building did not fall within Cubbon Park, pending the final outcome of a petition. The order was passed by a division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Ashok S Kinagi.

The Samaj described itself in the petition as a society aimed at imparting training and knowledge to farmers. During proceedings in January this year, it had sought impleadment as a party to the petition, which had been filed by the Cubbon Park Walkers Association against a host of respondents including several State officials and associations. The Walkers Association alleged that several illegal constructions have come up within Cubbon Park.

In its application, the Samaj said it had constructed the building at a large expense on property leased from the government in a 1970 lease deed. The Samaj’s counsel argued that as per the notified boundaries of 2015, the building did not come within the park, whereas a cold storage facility on the spot had been in place since 1965, adding that they had been paying property taxes since 1966, as the 1970 lease deed had been deemed to commence from then.

On January 25, the Court directed the City Survey Department to carry out a survey to determine whether the property fell within the boundaries of Cubbon Park.

The survey was completed on February 4, with the matter set this Monday for further listing. The bench then ordered that the Samaj be permitted to use the building, pending the final outcome of the case, since the compliance affidavit confirmed that the building was beyond park limits.