Karnataka HC allows Datta Jayanti celebration at disputed Datta Peetha shrine for three days

A division bench of the Karnataka High Court Wednesday permitted celebrations of the Datta Jayanti festival for three days from December 6 at the disputed Datta Peetha shrine atop the Bababudangiri Hills in the Chikmagalur district of Karnataka.

The division bench comprising Justices Alok Aradhe and N Vishwajith Shetty granted permission for conducting rituals under the supervision of a special committee set up by the state government earlier this year. The Karnataka government had approached the court last week for permission to carry out the rituals on the occasion of Datta Jayanti at the shrine. The panel, constituted on July 19 this year, comprises both Hindus and Muslims.

The state government had said that the management committee will appoint a Hindu priest and a Muslim ‘mujawar’ to carry out religious practices at the Datta Peeta shrine in December during the Datta Jayanti.

The Karnataka High Court is currently hearing a writ appeal filed by the former mujawar of the shrine Syed Ghouse Mohiyiddin Shah Khadri against a September 28, 2021 order of the Karnataka High Court which quashed a March 2018 order entrusting the religious ceremonies at the shrine in the Chikmagalur district to a Muslim mujawar.

The High Court’s division bench had earlier in May this year clarified to the state that new measures for conducting religious ceremonies at the Datta Peetha shrine would be subject to the verdict of the High Court in the appeal filed against the September 28 order of a single judge of the High Court.

In May, the Karnataka government had informed the High Court that as per the court orders of September 28, 2021, a cabinet sub-committee comprising three cabinet ministers — the Minister of Law and Parliamentary Affairs, Home Minister and Endowments Minister — was constituted to address the issue of sharing the customs of worship at the Datta Peetha.

The High Court was informed in May that the cabinet sub-committee visited the spot and consulted various stakeholders “with a view to amicably resolve the dispute between the parties”.

The Sri Guru Dattatreya Bababudan Swamy Dargah/Peetha in the Chikamagaluru district has been in the midst of a controversy for several years in Karnataka with Right-wing activists viewing it as the Babri of the south. The controversy tends to peak around December when annual religious ceremonies are conducted to mark Datta Jayanti.

A temple in the name of Dattatreya Devaru and a dargah in the name of Baba Budan Dargah are both located at the cave in the Bababudangiri Hills.

According to the government order of July 19, a Hindu priest appointed by the committee will conduct daily rituals at the shrine and the appointed mujawar will carry out the customs at the dargah every evening and on Mondays and Thursdays. The committee will supervise all activities at the shrine, including the annual festival in December.

Last year, a single judge of the Karnataka High Court in an order issued on September 28 in a plea filed against a 2018 government order by the Sree Guru Dattatreya Peeta Devasthana ruled that the 2018 order of the government entrusting ceremonies to the mujawar of the shrine at the exclusion of Hindu priests was “unsustainable in law”.

The High Court stated that “the impugned order infringes the right of both communities guaranteed under Article 25 of the Constitution by preventing Hindus from performing puja as per their faith and compelling the mujawar to offer puja contrary to his faith”.

The High Court ruled that the Karnataka government erred in going by recommendations of a high-level committee to allow ceremonies to be conducted by a mujawar while rejecting a 2010 report of an Endowment Commissioner on the shared status of the shrine.

The High Court referred to the order of the Constitution bench of the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple case and stated “that faith is a matter for the individual believer. Once the court has intrinsic material to accept that the faith or belief is genuine, it must defer to the belief of the worshipper”.