Karnataka HC sends advocate to one week’s judicial custody for contempt of court

The Karnataka High Court has sent an advocate to a week’s judicial custody for contempt of court stating that he was “lowering the image of the judicial system in public eye”.

A bench of Chief Justice Prasanna Varale and Justice Ashok Kinagi passed the order on February 2 in a suo motu case of criminal contempt of court initiated against advocate K S Anil.

According to the order, the advocate argued that a previous notice issued to him had not been properly served and that the court’s previous order in the matter was “not in consonance with the events of the day”.

The previous order had described Anil’s memo or submission as a “bunch of unacceptable excuses” and issued a bailable warrant against him as he had not appeared before the court in the matter. Anil’s memo had sought the transfer of the case to another bench as he had complained against both the judges to the Chief Justice of India, Prime Minister and others for allegedly “making wrong entries in order sheets”.

According to the court order, Anil claimed in his submission that there was a conspiracy against him because of his fight against corruption and that the bench was corrupt. He also said he was suffering from backache and had undergone a dental surgery.

The court order also said that when the bench asked if he needed some time for submissions as he had just undergone surgery, Anil “behaved arrogantly” and “made gestures”.

The court also noted that it was on record that when police had tried to serve the bailable warrant, Anil had refused to respond to it.

Advertisement

The order concluded that Anil had no regard for the judicial system. It said the advocate’s consistently “making wild allegations against the judicial system and the judicial officers in particular” indicated that he was “trying to demean the institution” and “lowering the image of the judicial system in public eye”.

“As such, this court is left with no other option except to pass an order for taking the accused into judicial custody for committing contempt of court.”

The matter has been listed for further hearing on February 10.