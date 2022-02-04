Karnataka HC accepts apology of man who appeared partially clothed at virtual hearing

The Karnataka High Court has accepted the unconditional apology of a man who appeared inappropriately dressed for a virtual hearing of the court on November 30, 2021.

Earlier the high court had ordered collection of data of video proceedings in a court hall where a man allegedly appeared on camera without proper clothes and was reported to the court by a senior woman advocate. The high court also ordered issuance of a notice to the person seen partially dressed after ascertaining his identity in order to initiate contempt of court proceedings.

On Thursday, however, the court decided to drop proceedings against the person, identified as an official of a private college in coastal Karnataka, by accepting his apology. The high court observed that the college reader “has tendered an unconditional apology on an affidavit” and stated that the incident was unintentional.

Considering the apology, the court warned the official that he “should be careful in the future”.

The presence of the partially clothed individual during the video conference proceedings on November 30 was brought to the notice of a bench headed by the Chief Justice of Karnataka Ritu Raj Awasthi by senior advocate Indira Jaisingh during the hearing of petitions pertaining to an SIT investigation into charges of rape against BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and counter charges of extortion filed by the MLA.

The senior advocate’s observation was confirmed by other advocates present at the video conference.