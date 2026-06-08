Centre questions need for Karnataka hate speech Bill, says provisions covered under BNS

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot has withheld his assent for the Bill, citing representations received against it. (File Photo)

The Karnataka government’s attempt to enact a law to curb hate speech has met resistance from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), which questioned the need for a separate state law when the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) contains provisions against the crime.

Under the Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill 2025, passed by the legislature last December, first-time offences carried a punishment of one to seven years’ imprisonment along with a Rs 50,000 fine, while repeat offenders could face up to 10 years in prison and a Rs 1 lakh fine.

In February, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot withheld his assent for the Bill, citing representations received against it, and reserved it for the President’s consideration. A communication from Lok Bhavan to the President said the definition of hate speech was vague in the Bill and that there was a “possibility of misuse of the provisions of this Act for political malice or to avenge hatred against any person, group or community”.