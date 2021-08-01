Karnataka: Hassan district admin on toes to trace miscreants behind killing of 36 monkeys, to submit report to HC on Aug 3

At least 36 monkeys were found dead in Belur outside the forest area in Chowdanahalli village of Hassan district. (Representational Image)

A day after the High Court of Karnataka suo motu initiated a public interest litigation (PIL) taking cognisance of 36 monkeys found dead at a village in the state, the district administration of Hassan has appealed to the public to share information, if available, to help them trace the miscreants behind the issue.

The incident was reported on Thursday in Belur outside the forest area in Chowdanahalli village of the district.

Deputy commissioner R Girish and superintendent of police R Srinivasa Gowda visited the area, where the carcasses were found in gunny bags, ahead of submitting a report to the high court on August 3.

“I appeal to the public to share information, if they have on those involved in the act, with the police. We will ensure the identity of anyone who shares information is kept confidential,” Girish said terming the incident an inhuman act. He added that the postmortem of all monkeys found dead was done and samples were sent to the laboratory for further checks.

Meanwhile, SP Gowda asserted, “With no monkey menace in Belur, this certainly looks like someone has brought them from another place to dump them here. The investigation is still underway to nab the culprits behind this.”

A day earlier, a division bench of Karnataka HC comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice N.S. Sanjay Gowda had termed the incident a gross violation of the right to life conferred on animals, directing the court’s registrar-general to file a PIL petition seeking action against those responsible for the death of the monkeys.

“It is stated in the news reports that monkeys were put in a bag…. It is necessary for this court to take cognisance of the issue in terms of law laid down by the Supreme Court, which recognises right to life conferred on animals,” the bench had observed.