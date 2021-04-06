Karnataka has ‘big focus’ on electric vehicle adoption, says Dy CM Ashwathnarayan

Karnataka Deputy CM was speaking during a panel discussion on ‘Governing Goods on the Move’ organised by the World Economic Forum as part of the “Global Technology Governance Summit 2021”.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwathnarayan Tuesday said that the state “has a big focus on EV (electric vehicle) adoption, and last-mile delivery, logistics and connectivity”.

“A shift to electric mobility has become necessary now more than ever due to the fast depletion of fossil fuels, increase in energy costs, impact of transportation on the environment and digital intervention. Industry, governments and early adopters have succeeded in demonstrating that electric vehicles can deliver the practicality, sustainability, safety, and affordability characteristics expected of them,” Ashwathnarayan said.

Also in charge of the Electronics, Information Technology, and Biotechnology portfolios, the deputy CM named several areas of innovation that needed to be adopted by governments across the world. Among them were mobile internet, automation, the internet of things (IoT), cloud computing, advanced genomics and renewable energy. “These areas of innovation and technology that need to be adopted to bring about changes in ways of traditional systems of functioning,” he said.

He was speaking during a panel discussion on ‘Governing Goods on the Move’ organised by the World Economic Forum as part of the “Global Technology Governance Summit 2021”.

Also Read | Looking for lithium toehold, India finds a small deposit in Karnataka

Ashwathnarayan informed that his government has fast-tracked the long-pending suburban train project and expansion of the Metro train network in Bengaluru. “Further, we are also assisting last-mile logistics companies in their operations as they look at equipping more Metro stations with rentable cycles and bikes, and offer easy availability of shared two, three, or four-wheeler riding options for commuters,” he said.

The Deputy CM also urged investment in robust logistics infrastructure and efficient supply chains. “To support the vision of ‘Make in India’, logistics and supply chain can be improved and made more efficient,” he said.