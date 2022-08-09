scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Har Ghar Tiranga: In Karnataka, education officers worry about dearth of flagpoles in villages

With villagers saying they cannot afford to buy flagpoles, authorities are scrambling to ensure that the tricolour is hoisted appropriately.

Written by Sanath Prasad | Bengaluru |
August 9, 2022 10:05:18 am
karnataka har ghar tirangaHome guards, fire department and civil defence personnel participate in a 'Tiranga Yatra', organised as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations in Bengaluru. (PTI)

The ambitious Har Ghar Tiranga campaign spearheaded by the central government as part of the 75th year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations is being actively promoted in Karnataka. However, after controversies over the quality and disproportionate size of the flags being printed and distributed, the campaign has hit a stumbling block in several villages over the lack of flagpoles.

District block education officers (BEOs), who have been entrusted the task of reaching out to students and their parents to encourage their participation in hoisting flags as part of the campaign, say that a lack of flagpoles could hinder villagers from hoisting the flag appropriately.

Authorities in Ramanagara district are ensuring that flags are hoisted on poles that can withstand strong winds. “Most of the houses in the rural region do not have poles to hoist the flag. We want to ensure that flags are hoisted on poles and not on any weak material that can lead to the tricolour being carried away (in the wind) and cause an insult to the campaign and the flag. We are encouraging parents and students to hoist the flag as much as possible on a proper pole and in the right manner,” a BEO officer in Ramanagara district said, adding that hoisting flags on weak sticks or sticking it out from rooftops can be an “insult” to the tricolour.

Abdul Salman, a social activist based in Chitradurga, said, “Although the campaign is a welcome move, it is a first time experience for people. Villagers who live in small houses with little resources cannot afford poles to hoist the flag. In fact, some villagers are now spending extra money to make arrangements for poles to ensure the flags are hoisted correctly. Some are planning to leave it hanging by the door.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Raghav Chadha strikes a lyrical note as he bids farew...
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only prop...
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notorietyPremium
9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi’s long record of notoriety
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...Premium
Post pandemic, employees reluctant to return, firms take offices to small...

Veeranna, BEO officer of Kalaburagi taluk, said, “It is true that there are no poles in households but we are creating a maximum reach to ensure flags are hoisted correctly. We are ensuring that polyester flags are distributed so that parents and students can fly them on their rooftops. Such materials are vulnerable to winds, but we are talking to parents about hoisting the flags appropriately at rooftops or by hanging it by the door.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Belagavi, Basavaraj Nalatawad has assured that he will be writing to the deputy commissioner of the district to check on the availability of poles to hoist the flag in houses in rural regions.

More from Bangalore

“If we have to get a pole, weld it and hoist the flag, it would cost at least Rs 5,000 and we cannot afford so much,” Pathiyanayak, a farmer from Chitradurga, said. “There is definitely a dearth in resources to hoist the flag but we will make do with whatever the gram panchayat provides,” he added.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bangalore News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 09-08-2022 at 10:05:18 am

Most Popular

1

Taapsee Pannu says Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani unhappy with Dunki photo leaks: 'But with SRK...'

2

When Twinkle Khanna said Aamir Khan 'almost slapped' her: 'I was thinking about Akshay Kumar, not focussing on work'

3

Akshay Kumar responds to boycott Raksha Bandhan-Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'It's a free country, but...'

4

Derek O'Brien to Naidu: 'You would've tried hard to get PM to answer one question in your tenure...didn't happen'

5

India Squad for Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli & KL Rahul return; Jasprit Bumrah unavailable for selection

Featured Stories

Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Centre with states: At a critical juncture, it is incumbent upon both to ...
Vinay Sahasrabuddhe writes: A Disruption-mukt Parliament
Vinay Sahasrabuddhe writes: A Disruption-mukt Parliament
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem goes past 90m before Neeraj Chopra: Why the jave...
Explained: Recalling ‘Quit India’, when ordinary Indians took to the stre...
Explained: Recalling ‘Quit India’, when ordinary Indians took to the stre...
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
'Shatpratishat in Maharashtra': With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes...
Jairam Ramesh: ‘Govt did not have much of a legislative agenda... appetit...
Jairam Ramesh: ‘Govt did not have much of a legislative agenda... appetit...
With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes vaulting 2024 goals

With Shinde as a stepping stone, BJP eyes vaulting 2024 goals

Tally lower, but but diversification and athletics haul a good sign
India at CWG

Tally lower, but but diversification and athletics haul a good sign

Premium
PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

PM’s Office declares assets of Ministers, Modi donates share in only property owned

Premium
Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help kids' growth

Karnataka study shows eggs in mid-day meals help kids' growth

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

9 FIRs, many notices: Shrikant Tyagi's long record of notoriety

Premium
Part of Central Vista meant for PMO awaits green clearance

Part of Central Vista meant for PMO awaits green clearance

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

The new generation of star kids pick friendship over rivalry

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai
Know Your City

An octogenarian breathes life into a store of rare books in Chennai

On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'
Recalling 'Quit India'

On this day, ordinary Indians took to streets with vow to 'Do or Die'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement