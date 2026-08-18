‘No state should interfere’: Shivakumar slams TN leaders over forest shootout row

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay sought a high-level probe into the Hanur shootout, where three suspected poachers were allegedly shot dead by forest department officials. (File Photos)

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday reacted to Tamil Nadu leaders’ demands for a CBI probe into the Hanur shootout case, where three suspected poachers were allegedly shot dead by forest department officials in Chamarajanagar district, saying one state must not interfere in another state’s affairs.

“This is a federal structure. No state should interfere with any state’s administration,” Shivakumar said.

The Hanur shootout attracted condemnation in Tamil Nadu due to the Tamil origins of the victims. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay sought a high-level probe into the incident.

“I can’t involve (myself) in any Tamil Nadu law and order problem. (In the same way, leaders from) each state should look at their own problems. Let them do their job. We will do ours,” Shivakumar said, adding that leaders such as former Tamil Nadu chief minister O Panneerselvam and others “should have the basic culture”.