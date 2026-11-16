Karnataka to ban half-helmets, mandate meters for app-based taxis: Minister

Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh said Monday that the government was in the process of banning half-helmets for two-wheeler riders and that the ban would be enforced by the end of this year.

A half-helmet covers only the top of the head while leaving the face, chin, ears, and lower neck exposed. Though relatively cheaper than a full-face helmet, it doesn’t offer adequate protection.

Suresh earlier said the government would target both sellers and manufacturers of half-helmets. In October, the transport department and home department submitted a proposal to the government seeking legal opinion on banning half-helmets.

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Meters mandatory for app-based taxis too

Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the minister also said that all taxis, including those of Ola and Uber, would have to install meters. Taxi companies must charge passengers only the fare fixed by the government, he said, adding that violators would be punished.