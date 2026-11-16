Karnataka to ban half-helmets, mandate meters for app-based taxis: Minister

Karnataka Transport Minister Byrathi Suresh said Monday that the government was in the process of banning half-helmets for two-wheeler riders and that the ban would be enforced by the end of this year.
A half-helmet covers only the top of the head while leaving the face, chin, ears, and lower neck exposed. Though relatively cheaper than a full-face helmet, it doesn’t offer adequate protection.
Suresh earlier said the government would target both sellers and manufacturers of half-helmets. In October, the transport department and home department submitted a proposal to the government seeking legal opinion on banning half-helmets.
Meters mandatory for app-based taxis too
Addressing a press conference in Bengaluru, the minister also said that all taxis, including those of Ola and Uber, would have to install meters. Taxi companies must charge passengers only the fare fixed by the government, he said, adding that violators would be punished.
Suresh also said the framework and rules for making meters mandatory were being prepared and that the law would be enforced soon. He said the aim is to protect vehicle owners and drivers from exploitation by app-based taxi companies. He added that taxi owners and drivers had asked the government to mandate meters, alleging exploitation by app-based companies.
Fines for riding two-wheelers on footpaths have been doubled, Suresh said. A first offence will attract a fine of Rs 5,000 and a second offence Rs 10,000. For a third offence, the vehicle will be seized. He said rules for this are also being framed and will be enforced after government approval.
No more Green SM taxis for now
Suresh said 100 taxis of Green SM, a Vietnam-based taxi company, have already been registered. The transport department has now been strictly instructed not to register any new Green SM taxis until further orders, he said. Responding to a question, he said whether to grant the company further permission would be decided after discussing the matter with the chief minister.
Suresh said the government would act to protect the interests of the state’s drivers. He further said the government had released Rs 280 crore towards wage arrears in the four state-owned road transport corporations. The remaining Rs 300 crore will be released soon, subject to availability of funds, he said.