Call for halal meat ban in Karnataka won’t affect us, says traders’ body

As the demand for a ban on halal meat grows in Karnataka, meat producers across the state are confident that “such propaganda being run by a few individuals” will not affect them.

This comes at a time when meat sales double throughout the state on the occasion of “varshadodaku” — the day after the Kannada New Year festival of Ugadi on April 2 when people organise a non-vegetarian feast.

A few right-wing groups have been carrying out campaigns seeking a boycott of halal meat saying that Muslims perform rituals according to the Islamic faith before killing animals for halal meat which is then consumed by Hindus.

Despite the boycott call, meat sellers are of the view that this would not have any effect on the sales. Khasim Shoaibur Rahaman Qureshi, president of All India Jamaithul Qureshi of Karnataka, an organisation of butchers in the state, says: “We are not bothered about this fake propaganda run by a few individuals. Any person at the end of the day wants to eat good and healthy meat. If anyone is able to provide this, the customers will go to them.”

A meat shop during “varshadodaku” is likely to sell approximately 250-300 kg of mutton. Presently, a kg of mutton costs about Rs 700. As such, a trader’s turnover would be around Rs 2 lakh in a day. “People buy meat from the same shop through generations because they trust the vendor. Most of those who breed goats and sheep are Hindus. Even if a Hindu sells meat, he would choose to use the Halal method because it is universally accepted,” Quresh added.

Speaking about the controversy, Lokesh M, an IT professional in Bengaluru, told The Indian Express that he will continue to buy meat from the same place where his father used to procure from. “I buy meat from a nearby shop that is run by a Hindu but the butcher is a Muslim. As a child, I have seen my father buying from there and I will continue doing the same.”

The controversy started when the Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti, the Srirama Sene, the Bajrang Dal and a few other right-wing groups issued calls for removal of halal certification from the signboards of meat shops. Sirama Sene founder Pramod Muthalik, who is one of the people leading the campaign, claimed that the earning from halal products is used to fund the bail of jailed criminals from terrorist organisations.

BJP national secretary CT Ravi has also said that sale of halal meat amounts to economic Jihad. “The Muslims buy meat only from their community and halal is a certification for them. It is designed in such a way that the products should be purchased only from Muslims. If Muslims refuse to buy meat from Hindus, what stops us from doing the same,” Ravi added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that he will look into the “serious objections”. “It (halal issue) has started just now. We have to study in entirety, because it has nothing to do with any rules. It is a practice which is going on. Now, serious objections have been raised regarding it. After all these incidents, the law and order in the state have remained intact. Various organisations will be doing their own campaigns, we know what to respond to do and what not to. Where it is required, we will respond. We don’t (respond), when it is not required,” the CM added.