Karnataka plans to make HAL Airport a $20 billion global aerospace hub by 2036

HAL airport is administered by the Ministry of Defence. (File Photo)

The Karnataka Government has proposed a 10-year master plan to redevelop the 700-acre Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) Airport campus in Bengaluru into a world-class integrated aerospace district, combining defence, civil aviation, space mobility, and emerging technologies.

The HAL Aerospace Renaissance Masterplan (2026–2036), prepared by the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission (KSPPC), has been submitted to Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh for central clearance.

The plan proposes redeveloping the nearly 700 acres into a unified ecosystem, with the goal of placing Bengaluru alongside global aerospace centres such as Toulouse (France), Hamburg (Germany), and Seattle (US) by 2036.

In a letter, KSPPC member S Mohandass Hegde said Bengaluru can register its new growth footprint by becoming Asia’s first defence-civil-space fusion district, which can also provide over two lakh high-skill jobs across engineering, robotics, artificial intelligence, composites, and green energy.