Karnataka tribals held in Ivory Coast for illegally selling herbal oil released

Pakshirajapura is a hamlet with about 600 houses, almost all inhabited by the Hakki Pikki people. (Express Photo by Kiran Parashar)

Nine people from a semi-nomadic tribal community in Karnataka who were arrested in Ivory Coast last month for allegedly selling herbal oil illegally have been released, one of them said.

The nine people belong to the Hakki Pikki tribe, whose members often tour African countries selling herbal oil used for head and body massage.

Speaking to indianexpress.com on the phone, Nirveni, 36, one of the nine tribals, said they were released on August 12 but are not planning to return to India immediately because they have not done good business yet.

“Our plan was to promote the herbal oil through social media in Ivory Coast and then sell products. We were arrested. Now, we cannot bring all the raw materials back to India. If we get permission from the authorities, we are going to stay here for a month or so and return to India. If they don’t permit, we will return,” said Nirveni from Abidjan, Ivory Coast.