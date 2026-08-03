9 Karnataka tribals arrested in Ivory Coast for illegally selling herbal oil

Pakshirajapura is a hamlet with about 600 houses, almost all inhabited by the Hakki Pikki people. (Express Photo by Kiran Parashar)

Nine people from a semi-nomadic tribal community in Karnataka have been arrested in the Ivory Coast for allegedly selling herbal oil without permission, the police said Monday, adding that they were waiting for Indian embassy officials from the African country to contact them.

The police identified the members of the group as Prabhudev, Nirveni, Shahajan, Shanthi, Girish, Lakshmi, Pappu P, Pappa and Simran—all belonging to the Hakki Pikki tribe. People from the tribe often tour African countries selling herbal oil for head and body massage.

The group went to Africa six months ago, according to the police.

Nirveni, who said she was speaking from a prison, told indianexpress.com, “We were selling the products at Abengourou, 200 km away from the national capital Abidjan, when the police took us to prison on July 29. We tried to convince them that one of us had the papers, but they did not respond to it.”