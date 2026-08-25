Karnataka H1N1 scare: 4,212 cases reported, health dept says no outbreak

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With H1N1 influenza cases in Karnataka crossing 4,200, the health department on Monday stated that there was no unusual outbreak but a routine seasonal pattern.
Surveillance data from the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) shows Karnataka recorded 4,212 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases across 32 districts up to August 22. However, the health department stated that it was lower than last year’s 4,583 cases reported during the same period. In 2024, 3,903 H1N1 cases were recorded.
The health department statement comes amid concerns over new strains of H1N1 influenza spreading rapidly.
Meanwhile, Health Minister U T Khader, after chairing a review meeting with senior health officers at the state and district levels on Monday, said that adequate infrastructure and essential medicines were in place to manage the situation.
Karnataka typically sees two seasonal peaks in influenza cases each year — one between January and March, and another between July and September, coinciding with the monsoon.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday also said that the Influenza A (H1N1) virus currently infecting people is an old strain and there was no new strain.
Recently, Clarence High School in Bengaluru was shut down fearing an H1N1 outbreak. The school, which has around 2,500 students, said at least two H1N1 cases had been confirmed and that one staff member was hospitalised. As a precautionary measure, the school was closed on August 12 and remained shut from August 14 to 18. The school administration had said that over 500 students and 21 staff members were absent on August 13.
The department urged citizens not to panic and to visit the nearest government health facility if they develop symptoms. “Seasonal Influenza can be prevented and managed. Early detection, timely treatment and protection of high-risk groups will help reduce morbidity and mortality,” the note said, adding that the current rise remains within the expected seasonal range.
|Precautions to be taken
|Do’s
|Cover the nose and mouth while coughing or sneezing; wash hands regularly with soap and water; drink plenty of fluids; isolate confirmed cases
|Don’ts:
|Avoid touching the eyes, nose, and mouth; avoid self-medication
Refrain from shaking hands if symptomatic; avoid crowded places while unwell; avoid reusing napkins or tissues.
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