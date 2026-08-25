Karnataka H1N1 scare: 4,212 cases reported, health dept says no outbreak

Karnataka typically sees two seasonal peaks in influenza cases each year — one between January and March, and another between July and September, coinciding with the monsoon. (Representational image)

With H1N1 influenza cases in Karnataka crossing 4,200, the health department on Monday stated that there was no unusual outbreak but a routine seasonal pattern.

Surveillance data from the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) shows Karnataka recorded 4,212 laboratory-confirmed influenza cases across 32 districts up to August 22. However, the health department stated that it was lower than last year’s 4,583 cases reported during the same period. In 2024, 3,903 H1N1 cases were recorded.

The health department statement comes amid concerns over new strains of H1N1 influenza spreading rapidly.

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Meanwhile, Health Minister U T Khader, after chairing a review meeting with senior health officers at the state and district levels on Monday, said that adequate infrastructure and essential medicines were in place to manage the situation.