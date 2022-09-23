Karnataka: H D Kumaraswamy demands Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan’s ouster over BMSET row

Janata Dal (Secular) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday demanded the resignation of Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, accusing him of irregularities in clearing a file appointing businessman Dayanand Pai as a life trustee of BMS Educational Trust (BMSET).

Kumaraswamy, who brought up the issue in the state Legislative Assembly on Thursday, reiterated his demand in a tweet on Friday and urged the Karnataka government to take over all properties belonging to the trust.

Kumaraswamy has accused Narayan of allowing a public charitable trust to be converted into a private trust, a charge denied by the minister. Narayan dismissed allegations of irregularities, maintaining that the grant of approval was only procedural. The government’s role in the trust remains intact, he said.

The JD(S), however, insisted on Narayan’s resignation questioning his approval of Pai’s appointment despite objections from the Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK). The issue was discussed in the state Legislative Assembly on Thursday.

Narayan’s decision, Kumaraswamy said, had diluted the government’s say in the affairs of the trust. “When I was CM in 2018, a file seeking approval to four amendments to the trust deed (of BMSET) was placed before me, which I rejected. In a note issued in January 2019, we had explained why BMSET cannot be treated as a private trust,” the former Karnataka chief minister said.

Though he was given several “offers” to approve the file appointing Pai as life trustee, Kumaraswamy said that he rejected it as his “signature was not for sale”.

BMSET was formed in 1957 by B S Narayan and runs several educational institutions in Bengaluru.

The move to appoint Pai as a life trustee was revived again after the BJP came to power in Karnataka. In March 2021, COMEDK wrote to the government, citing irregularities in colleges run by BMSET. “Yet the higher education minister approved the amendment which empowered the donor trustee (Narayan’s second wife Ragini) to appoint a life trustee,” Kumaraswamy said. The life trustee can choose his/her successor.