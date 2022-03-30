Karnataka: Gurukul manager arrested for sexually assaulting minors

A 40-year-old manager of a Gurukul in Karnataka has been arrested after minor girls of the institution levelled sexual harassment charges against him.

The arrested is identified as Girish, a native of Kollegala in the Mysuru district. According to the police sources, Gurukul is affiliated with the Women and Child Welfare department of the state where poor girls are provided free education, accommodation and food. There are 18 minor girls who live in this Gurukul.

Girish worked as a manager in the Gurukul located near Infosys on the outskirts of Mysuru city. The police officer said that the Gurukul has been operating for many years and parents of these poor girl children who are unable to afford education, leave them here.

The incident came to light when a newly joined music teacher observed the misbehaviour of the manager. Upon enquiry, it was found that the manager was misbehaving with all the girls of the institute in the same manner but sexually harassing them. The music teacher approached the Child Welfare Committee and reported the matter. The members of the committee who visited the Gurukul found out that the allegations were true and they filed a police complaint against Girish.

Hebbal police who registered a case said that they have arrested Girish on the charges of sexually assaulting the children and have handed over him to judicial custody.

The girls have been shifted to the Observation home and the Bapuji Children’s home. A police officer said that the girls in the statement said that they were subjected to such harassment for nearly 3-4 months by Girish.