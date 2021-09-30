NEP implementation: Karnataka’s Gulbarga University to equip students with ‘industry-ready skills’

As state-run varsities are developing and restructuring curriculum to enable implementation of the new National Education Policy (NEP 2020) in Karnataka from this academic year, Gulbarga University has focussed on making students “industry-ready” during their undergraduate study in various domains.

According to vice-chancellor Dr Dayanand Agsar, experts behind restructuring the new curriculum as per NEP for the varsity have focussed on skill development based on local industries.

“Each student will be equipped with a set of skills required for the job he (or she) is going to do by the time the undergraduate course is completed. Further, NEP enables students to attend classes in other colleges in case the college where they are at lacks a specific facility,” he explained.

Dr Asgar added that students will be graded on completing each year of the four-year course. Those completing the four-year course will get degrees with honours, he said, claiming Gulbarga University was ahead of other universities in the state as preparations of the curriculum for the first two semesters of four-year undergraduate degree courses were already completed. “Approved by the academic council and syndicate of the university, this updated curriculum will be implemented from this academic year,” he announced.

Dr Asgar said more than 40,000 students have taken admissions to various undergraduate courses at the varsity so far as the process had begun only for the four-year degree course as per NEP 2020.

Meanwhile, the higher education department has sought additional funds to implement NEP during a recent review meeting held with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.



According to Higher Education Minister C N Ashwathnarayan, the department has sought Rs 67 crore for training teachers under the new policy The department has proposed to offer training to the faculty at the higher education academy set up in Dharwad.

Further, the department noted that 2,500 classrooms in the state higher educational institutions were upgraded to smart classrooms. “An additional funding of Rs 98 crore has also been sought from the government to enable conversion of 6,000 more classrooms to smart classes,” a senior department official said.