Guidelines soon in Karnataka to prevent China-like surge, masks to be compulsory in closed spaces: Minister K Sudhakar

Amid the rising cases of Covid-19 caused by the new variant of the coronavirus, BF.7, in China and other countries, the Karnataka Government will issue fresh guidelines to prevent its spread Thursday.

Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar told reporters the state government would issue directions based on the outcome of the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added masks will be compulsory in all closed spaces and indoor settings, especially air-conditioned places. “We will issue an advisory to that effect,” Sudhakar said while speaking to reporters following a meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

So far, three cases of the Omicron sub-variant BF.7 have been reported in India. According to officials, the first was reported in Odisha in September, and the second in Gujarat in September and November.

The government will also test all patients with influenza-like illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) for Covid-19 across the state, according to Sudhakar. The government also plans to test two to four thousand patients every day for Covid-19, he added.

However, there will be no mass screening of patients for Covid-19 yet as the situation is still under control. Random testing of two per cent of all passengers at airports will continue, he said, adding that the government would hike the number based on the Centre’s directions.

The state will also carry out drills in all hospitals to assess oxygen plants and oxygen generators. All district hospitals were directed to reserve beds for Covid-19 patients, Sudhakar said.

Special camps will be organised to provide booster doses to those who are yet to receive them. Only 20 per cent of eligible citizens have received the dose in Karnataka and plans are afoot to increase booster dose coverage to 80 per cent, he said. Though there is a buffer stock of booster doses, the chief minister has directed to open channels with the Centre to ensure adequate stock of the vaccine, he said.

“We are making all preparations to tackle the pandemic. People cannot be lax,” he said, dismissing speculations about the side effects caused by a booster dose. “There is no scientific evidence for the ill effects of a booster dose. People should shed their scepticism,” he added.