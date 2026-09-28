‘We’re struggling’: Minister’s viral remark bares Karnataka’s financial strain

Karnataka Municipal Administration Minister H C Balakrishna’s comments about the state government’s guarantee schemes have gone viral, highlighting the financial strain brought about by the initiatives implemented to fulfil the Congress’s election promises.

While receiving petitions from disabled people at Ramanagara in Bengaluru, the minister said on September 26, “We understand your problems. But you know how things are. There are constraints. Want it or not, we have given guarantees.”

Balakrishna said farmers were also expecting relief because of the drought situation. “We have to provide relief for people. They protest if we don’t. Those receiving guarantees also protest (if money is not debited). We are struggling after getting stuck in this problem,” he said, raising concerns about the government’s fiscal challenges.