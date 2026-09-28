‘We’re struggling’: Minister’s viral remark bares Karnataka’s financial strain

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Karnataka Municipal Administration Minister H C Balakrishna’s comments about the state government’s guarantee schemes have gone viral, highlighting the financial strain brought about by the initiatives implemented to fulfil the Congress’s election promises.
While receiving petitions from disabled people at Ramanagara in Bengaluru, the minister said on September 26, “We understand your problems. But you know how things are. There are constraints. Want it or not, we have given guarantees.”
Balakrishna said farmers were also expecting relief because of the drought situation. “We have to provide relief for people. They protest if we don’t. Those receiving guarantees also protest (if money is not debited). We are struggling after getting stuck in this problem,” he said, raising concerns about the government’s fiscal challenges.
“If there were no guarantees, these issues would not have been a major problem. Everything could have been sorted out easily. We too have to run the government. Everything should be done as per budgetary allocation. It’s not that we don’t want to help you,” he told a delegation of disabled people.
The comments attracted criticism from the JD(S), which said the minister “publicly acknowledged that the state government has gone bankrupt”. The Opposition party contended that the treasury was empty and developmental activities had come to a standstill in the state.
This is the second time in as many weeks that Karnataka government finances have come under the scanner. During the special session of the legislature, the D K Shivakumar-led government found itself in a spot of bother after a Cabinet note revealed that new big-ticket announcements were not feasible due to financial constraints.
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