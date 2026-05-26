Rs 100 crore Gruha Lakshmi funds misused: Will review beneficiaries, says D K Shivakumar

A suggestion has been made to collect records of the Gruha Lakshmi beneficiaries, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said. (File Photo)

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced on Monday that the state government would review the beneficiaries of its Gruha Lakshmi scheme, admitting that at least Rs 100 crore of the funds had been misused.

“We need to determine whether schemes are reaching the right individuals. A suggestion has been made to collect beneficiary records, and we are reviewing this in every taluk,” Shivakumar said, addressing reporters at the KPCC office.

Shivakumar revealed that in some cases, the funds had continued to be credited to accounts of deceased beneficiaries, with others allegedly using their registered mobile numbers to illegally access the money.