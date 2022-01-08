Karnataka: Groom arrives for marriage dressed as deity, booked

A newly-married man and his family members were booked by the Karnataka Police Friday after the groom wore clothes that allegedly hurt religious sentiments.

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday night when Umarullal Bashith arrived at the bride’s home in Salethur in a procession with around 50 friends. Bashith was allegedly wearing a cap made of arecanut plant and dressed up as a demigod.

The act was filmed and shared on social media platforms following which, a person named Chethan on Friday filed a complaint with the police demanding action.

A case was registered under Sections 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups) and 295 (defiling a place of worship with intent to insult a religion) of the Indian Penal Code against Bashith and his family members.

Meanwhile, members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) gheraoed his house and demanded action against him. The outfit’s district secretary Shivanand Mendon said, “It was an attempt to hurt the sentiments of the Hindu community.”

Muslim outfits too condemned the act and said action should be taken against the groom and his family members.

Former city Mayor and Dakshina Kannada district Muslim Federation president K Ashraf said, “This behaviour cannot be justified under any circumstances and it has hurt the community in a communally-sensitive area,” he said.