Karnataka govt gives green signal to prosecute IPS officer Amrit Paul in PSI scam

The Karnataka government has granted permission to prosecute suspended additional director general of police (ADGP) Amrit Paul in connection with the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. The government’s consent came after the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted a 1,406-page charge sheet before a local court.

Paul has been lodged in jail since July this year after the police were able to establish his involvement in the crime. In October last year, 54,287 candidates appeared in the examination to fill up 545 police sub-inspector posts.

The Karnataka CID, which is probing the case, has arrested more than 100 persons, including government officials, agents, and candidates who had made it to the list.

Paul is the senior-most officer to be arrested in the case and he has been named as the 35th accused.

The government order said, “In the background of the facts, circumstances and documents pertaining to the case, the investigation agency has made out a prima facie case against Amrit Paul for alleged involvement in tampering of OMR sheets and creating false documents by misusing his official position, even though knowing it was illegal and tantamount to cheating. Hence, with the approval of the competent authority, the Government of Karnataka issues the following order to accord permission to prosecute Amrit Paul, then ADGP-recruitment.”

CID investigation officer deputy SP BK Shekar had submitted 78 records, and 38 witnesses against Paul explaining his role in the conspiracy to carry out the scam, and collection of money from aspirants of posts of sub-inspectors.

In November, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids on residences and offices of Paul as they suspected a huge sum of money was laundered. Paul had approached the court thrice seeking bail but the court rejected his plea in all three instances.