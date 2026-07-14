Karnataka planning green data centres, India’s first public AI university: Shivakumar

The Karnataka government is considering creating two next-generation green data centres for artificial intelligence infrastructure, as well as a dedicated AI University, Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said at the opening of the Google I/O Connect India 2026 event on Tuesday.

“We are establishing a next-generation green data centre in a coastal district as well as one near Bengaluru. This is a big discussion which we have taken up,” Shivakumar said while hinting at Google’s participation in the project.

The chief minister, who positioned Bengaluru as a hub for AI innovation, also announced plans to create a government-supported AI University.