3 arrested in Karnataka for digging up graves, smuggling human bones to hospital

The Karnataka Police Sunday arrested three men for allegedly exhuming buried human remains from a cemetery in Raichur to smuggle bones to a private medical institution for academic purposes.

The accused have been identified as Veeresh, a cemetery worker, and Raju and Afsar, both employees at the Navodaya Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Raichur town.

The activity came to light after residents spotted suspicious movement inside a graveyard and alerted the police.

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According to a police complaint filed by local businessman Jagadeesh, the incident occurred on Friday around 2.30 pm at the Maruthi Nagar Lingayat Samaja graveyard. Jagadeesh and his friend Vinod Kumar noticed two men allegedly unearthing a skeleton from a grave and placing the bones into a plastic cover.