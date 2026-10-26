3 arrested in Karnataka for digging up graves, smuggling human bones to hospital

The Karnataka Police Sunday arrested three men for allegedly exhuming buried human remains from a cemetery in Raichur to smuggle bones to a private medical institution for academic purposes.
The accused have been identified as Veeresh, a cemetery worker, and Raju and Afsar, both employees at the Navodaya Medical College Hospital and Research Centre in Raichur town.
The activity came to light after residents spotted suspicious movement inside a graveyard and alerted the police.
According to a police complaint filed by local businessman Jagadeesh, the incident occurred on Friday around 2.30 pm at the Maruthi Nagar Lingayat Samaja graveyard. Jagadeesh and his friend Vinod Kumar noticed two men allegedly unearthing a skeleton from a grave and placing the bones into a plastic cover.
Although the suspects fled the scene when approached, Jagadeesh recognised one of the men. The following day, Jagadeesh confronted Veeresh, who allegedly admitted that he was exhuming and selling skeletal remains for medical students.
The accused allegedly agreed to pay Rs 3,000 for the skeletal remains of each body, providing an advance payment of Rs 700 to the cemetery worker.
When The Indian Express approached Dr Pawar Gurudatta Sadasiv, dean and principal of Navodaya Medical College, for a comment, he said he was travelling and would respond later in the day.
Racket active for years, suspect police
The police said the illicit operation had likely been active for several years before they discovered it.
“As Veeresh worked in the cemetery, he was aware of the bodies that were buried and often chose bodies that were buried at least six months back. It appears this business has been going on for more than two to three years but has only come to light now. Veeresh used to sell it to buy liquor and for his expenses,” a police officer said.
The police charged the accused with trespass on burial places, theft, and receipt of stolen property.
Addressing the motive behind the smuggling operation, the officer added, “Prima facie, it appears that the bones were being used for academic purposes in the college, but we are yet to find the exact reason. We are also trying to find out how frequently the bones were being smuggled.”
The officer said that bones can be sourced only through voluntary body donations, unclaimed bodies and authorised cadavers.
The police said a probe is underway to determine the full scope of the smuggling racket and whether additional hospital or college personnel were involved.