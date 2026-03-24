Karnataka grants Rs 10 crore more for Wayanad landslide rehabilitation; BJP slams ‘Keralam CM Shri Siddaramaiah’

Rescuers and others amid debris after landslides hit hilly villages in Kerala’s Wayanad district in July 2024. (Reuters photo)

The Karnataka Government’s decision to release an additional Rs 10-crore grant for the rehabilitation of families affected by the 2024 landslide at Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district, which falls under Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency, has come under fire from the Opposition BJP.

This is the second time this fiscal year that the Congress Government has provided rehabilitation funds for the neighbouring state. In the first instalment of the supplementary estimates for 2025-26, presented in August 2025, the Government allotted Rs 10 crore “for rehabilitation of 100 families affected by landslide in Meppadi, Wayanad district”.

The latest grant was provisioned in the third and final instalment of the supplementary estimates—aggregated to Rs 14,767.89 crore—for the 2025-26 fiscal year, tabled in the Assembly on Monday.