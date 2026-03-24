Karnataka grants Rs 10 crore more for Wayanad landslide rehabilitation; BJP slams ‘Keralam CM Shri Siddaramaiah’

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The Karnataka Government’s decision to release an additional Rs 10-crore grant for the rehabilitation of families affected by the 2024 landslide at Meppadi in Kerala’s Wayanad district, which falls under Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency, has come under fire from the Opposition BJP.
This is the second time this fiscal year that the Congress Government has provided rehabilitation funds for the neighbouring state. In the first instalment of the supplementary estimates for 2025-26, presented in August 2025, the Government allotted Rs 10 crore “for rehabilitation of 100 families affected by landslide in Meppadi, Wayanad district”.
The latest grant was provisioned in the third and final instalment of the supplementary estimates—aggregated to Rs 14,767.89 crore—for the 2025-26 fiscal year, tabled in the Assembly on Monday.
In an X post on Tuesday, Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the allotment. Calling him the “Keralam chief minister”, the BJP leader alleged that the grant allotted for rehabilitation work in Priyanka Gandhi’s constituency was meant to “please high command leaders and save his chair”.
“If Karnataka had a chief minister as broad-hearted and sensitive as Keralam Chief Minister Shri Siddaramaiah, every constituency would have received ample grants. Unfortunately, Kannadigas are not as fortunate as the people of Keralam,” Ashoka said.
The Siddaramaiah Government has also drawn flak in the past for releasing compensation for an elephant attack victim from Wayanad in February 2024. The elephant captured and radio-collared by the forest department had trampled a person in Wayanad district, which shares its northern border with Karnataka.
The Government had announced Rs 15 lakh in compensation for the victim, drawing flak from the BJP. Wayanad was then represented in Parliament by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.
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