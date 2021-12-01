Karnataka to start more ‘Grama One’ centres to provide govt services under one roof in villages

To facilitate a single-window interaction between citizens and government, Karnataka plans to launch ‘Grama One’ centres in villages across the state, similar to ‘Bangalore One’ and ‘Karnataka One’ centres.

‘Grama One’ centres will be opened at various villages in the state to provide government services under one roof in villages, according to officers.

‘Grama One’ service was launched in 100 villages in Davanagere district as a pilot project in November last year and now it is expected to be launched in more villages by the e-governance department and revenue department.

A senior officer of the e-governance department, who is working closely on the project, told The Indian Express that establishing ‘Grama One’ centre in more villages was discussed in a recent meeting with Karnataka chief secretary P Ravi Kumar.

“The pilot project has been implemented successfully and we are now starting soon to establish Grama One centres in various villages,” the officer said.

“With Grama One, people don’t need to visit government offices in taluka and district levels as they can avail services at Grama One offices by eliminating middlemen. Grama One is envisaged to be a single-point assistance centre for all citizen-centric activities at the village level which include G2C services, banking services, RTI queries and so on,” the officer explained.

The government wants to streamline the system where citizens can save on time and money by availing services through these centres, open every day from 8 am to 8 pm.

The state government is also planning to add more services in the coming months, including micro banking, said officials. “Apart from these services, the centres will also serve as a platform for registration for skill development training for youth. Through ‘Grama One’, all the work can be done at the village level itself,” the official added.

There are 146 government-owned and 32 franchisee-owned ‘Bangalore One’ centres in Bengaluru. ‘Bangalore One’, ‘Karnataka One’ centres and the respective websites are conceptualised to electronically deliver services of various government departments and private companies under one roof in a citizen-friendly manner.

The first ‘Bangalore One’ centre was launched on April 2, 2005. The Directorate of Electronic Delivery of Citizen Services, DPAR (e-governance), is maintaining Bangalore One, and Karnataka One centres in 17 cities across Karnataka.