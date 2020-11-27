Karnataka: Graffiti in support of terror groups spotted in Mangaluru, police probe underway

The graffiti, which surfaced late on Thursday, the twelfth anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has put the police on their toes

Hours after a graffiti hailing terror groups was spotted in Karnataka’s Mangalure, police have begun an investigation to nab the miscreants. They have also erased the graffiti that was scrawled on the wall of a housing apartment in the city’s Kadri area facing the main road.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Vikash Kumar Vikash said the police were alerted of the graffiti Friday morning. “An investigation is on and all possible angles will be looked into.” he said. A case has been filed at Kadri police station in this regard.

The graffiti, which surfaced late on Thursday, the twelfth anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, has put the police on their toes. It mentioned Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), the Pakistan-based terror group that carried out the Mumbai attacks, leaving 166 people including 18 security personnel dead. Taliban, another terror group, was also mentioned in the graffiti, according to the police.

“While we primarily suspect local sympathisers of the terror groups who did this with the motive to spread panic, it is too early for us to confirm anything. CCTV cameras in the locality are being checked. The wall has been repainted. We have collected enough evidence from the site,” a senior police officer said.

