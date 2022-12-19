scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Karnataka Govt not to introduce ‘Uniform Civil Code’ bill in ongoing session

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said he is gathering information regarding developments in various States and what the Constitution says vis-a-vis Uniform Civil Code.

"There are no chances of tabling it during this session," Bommai told reporters in response to a question whether a bill on UCC will be tabled during this session. (File)
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the bill regarding implementation of the “Uniform Civil Code” (UCC) in the State will not be introduced during the ongoing winter session of the legislature here.

“There are no chances of tabling it during this session,” Bommai told reporters in response to a question about whether a bill on UCC will be tabled during this session.

The Chief Minister had recently said serious discussions were going on for implementing the UCC in Karnataka.

He had also said he is gathering information regarding developments in various States and what the Constitution says vis-a-vis the UCC, and any decision on implementing it in the state will be taken after going through them.

Asked about a BJP MLC planning to introduce a private member bill that reportedly seeks to ban halal certification, Bommai said, “Let’s see when it comes; private member bill has its own position. We will see what it is.” BJP MLC N Ravi Kumar had written to the Chairman of the Legislative Council, seeking permission to introduce a private member’s Bill in the legislative session to amend the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to ban any private organisation from issuing certification of foods.

The proposed Bill seeks to ban any company from advertising with a claim that a religious institution has certified the food product, sources said.

Some Hindutva groups have been carrying on a campaign against halal certification in recent times.

Responding to a question regarding a Maharashtra MP wanting to visit Belagavi, the CM said, “we have restrained him. Not only that, another three to four people wanted to enter, we restrained everybody. We will not allow anyone to enter Karnataka unlawfully.” The ten-day-long winter session began in this border district by paying obituary to former deputy Speaker of Legislative Assembly Vishwanath Chandrashekar Mamani, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav, and eight other former MLAs who had passed away recently.

Hoping that the session will be productive and successful with good discussion, Bommai said, the government is ready for any discussion, and this is the right forum.

“We are also ready to discuss the issues relating to this (north Karnataka) region,” he added.

First published on: 19-12-2022 at 03:54:20 pm
