scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

Karnataka govt turns down Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s rail infrastructure proposals

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said Vijayan sought cooperation for the Kanhangad-Kaniyur and the Thalassery-Mysuru rail line projects, besides proposing more buses at night on the Bandipur highway.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Source: Twitter)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was in Bengaluru on Sunday seeking collaboration to build rail and road connectivity in his state, had to return empty-handed as the Karnataka government turned down his proposals.

After a bilateral discussion with Vijayan, held as part of the southern regional council meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “The government of Kerala sought co-operation for its various railway projects, including the Kanhangad-Kaniyur Rail Line, and highway projects. The proposed Kanhangad-Kaniyur rail line project has a 40-km route in Kerala and 31 km in Karnataka. However, this project is not very beneficial for Karnataka.”

“Besides, it will pass through the biodiversity-rich and ecologically sensitive areas of the Western Ghats. So, the Kerala CM was clearly told that it was not possible for the state of Karnataka to give extended co-operation for this project,” the Karnataka chief minister added.

Bommai said Vijayan also brought up the old Thalassery-Mysuru rail line project and was strictly told that it is not possible to give permission for the same as the proposed rail route will pass through the Bandipur, Nagarhole national parks and cause great damage to flora and fauna there. The Kerala chief minister had proposed the construction of an underground rail route which was also rejected outright in view of environmental damage during the construction phase.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...Premium
Sleight of Sukesh Chandrashekhar: Life of a conman with an obsession for ...
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...Premium
A letter from Lakhimpur Kheri: All that died in a UP village as two siste...
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admirationPremium
Godard, God & Kerala: A breathless admiration
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proofPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Punishment without proof
More from Bangalore

In addition, Vijayan proposed to increase the number of buses operated via Bandipur National Highway at night from two to four. This proposal too was rejected, Bommai said.

First published on: 18-09-2022 at 02:43:19 pm
Next Story

UN: Exclusion of Afghan girls from high schools ‘shameful’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 18: Latest News
Advertisement