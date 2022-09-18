Karnataka govt turns down Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s rail infrastructure proposals

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who was in Bengaluru on Sunday seeking collaboration to build rail and road connectivity in his state, had to return empty-handed as the Karnataka government turned down his proposals.

After a bilateral discussion with Vijayan, held as part of the southern regional council meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “The government of Kerala sought co-operation for its various railway projects, including the Kanhangad-Kaniyur Rail Line, and highway projects. The proposed Kanhangad-Kaniyur rail line project has a 40-km route in Kerala and 31 km in Karnataka. However, this project is not very beneficial for Karnataka.”

“Besides, it will pass through the biodiversity-rich and ecologically sensitive areas of the Western Ghats. So, the Kerala CM was clearly told that it was not possible for the state of Karnataka to give extended co-operation for this project,” the Karnataka chief minister added.

Bommai said Vijayan also brought up the old Thalassery-Mysuru rail line project and was strictly told that it is not possible to give permission for the same as the proposed rail route will pass through the Bandipur, Nagarhole national parks and cause great damage to flora and fauna there. The Kerala chief minister had proposed the construction of an underground rail route which was also rejected outright in view of environmental damage during the construction phase.

In addition, Vijayan proposed to increase the number of buses operated via Bandipur National Highway at night from two to four. This proposal too was rejected, Bommai said.