Karnataka govt to send Covid-19 death audit committee to Mysuru as district grapples with high CFR

Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that the expert committee would visit the district to ascertain the reasons behind the trend.

With Mysuru continuing to drive the high Covid-19 case fatality rate (CFR) in Karnataka, the state government has decided to send an expert panel to conduct a death audit in the district.

Announcing the same, Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said that the expert committee would visit the district to ascertain the reasons behind the trend. “They would then be able to recommend solutions as well,” he said. The minister has also proposed that expert committees can be set up in major hospitals to analyse the same.

Mysuru has a case fatality of 3.85 per cent much higher than the state average of 2.88 per cent, the government noted on Tuesday. Further, expressing concern over the same, Sudhakar directed officials to step up surveillance with a focus on tracking patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-like Illness (ILI) symptoms.

Further, noting that most active cases were in home isolation, officials were asked to ensure patients were following all norms. “Those lacking facilities to isolate at home should be sent to Covid Care Centres or hospitals after triaging,” he remarked.

Statistics issued by the district administration on Tuesday indicated that 2603 patients in the district were under home isolation, amounting to over 60 per cent of the total 4285 active cases.

Reviewing hyperlocal statistics, Sudhakar added that Periyapatna, Hanagodu, and Bassur localities in the district remained as hotspots. The minister suggested stricter containment measures and enforcement of all related protocols in the areas to mitigate further spread of the infection.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 3,222 new Covid-19 cases and 93 related deaths on Tuesday. Mysuru was second among districts reporting most new cases (415) and third among those with the most fatalities (10) on Tuesday. As many as 2163 people have succumbed to Covid-19 in the district so far.